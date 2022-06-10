CHP needs applicants, looks to hire 1,000 officers in coming years

California Highway Patrol is looking to hire 1,000 officers in the coming years, the agency announced on Friday.

CHP is kicking off a hiring campaign to encourage a diverse group of people to apply to the department.

The campaign, called "Join the CHP 1,000", aims to add officers to the agency as it grows to meet increased demand in California communities.

To qualify, applicants must be either a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who has applied for citizenship; be between the ages of 20 and 35; possess a high school diploma or equivalent; be able to pass a physical abilities test and written exam; and complete a background check with no felony convictions on record.

CHP says that the 26 weeks of cadet training is paid, and new officers can expect to earn over $100,000 in their first year.

"If you are compassionate, driven to serve and have a desire to learn, the CHP provides some of the best law enforcement training in the world," CHP Commissioner Ray said in a release, "and we will do all we have to ensure your success."