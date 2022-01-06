CHP releases number of fatalities and DUI arrests during New Year's weekend

California Highway Patrol is releasing the report from its maximum enforcement period on New Year's weekend.

CHP says the holiday reporting period for 2022 was one reporting period shorter than in 2021.

The traffic report took place starting at 6:01 pm Dec. 31, 2021, and lasted through 11:59 pm Jan 2, 2022.

According to CHP, a total of nine fatal traffic collisions took place across the state. That is compared to 27 fatal collisions in the 2021 reporting period.

This year officers arrested 510 drivers for DUI compared to 709 drivers last year, according to CHP.

One person who was killed was not wearing their seat belt and another person who was killed was riding a motorcycle, according to the report.

CHP says one pedestrian was killed during the enforcement period.