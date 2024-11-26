Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

CHP to kick off annual Thanksgiving Safety Enhancement Period

CHP
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
CHP
Posted

As millions of drivers gear up for travel this week, The California Highway Patrol is gearing up too.

The CHP's annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period, MEP, will run from Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

During this time last year, the MEP resulted in more than a thousand arrests for driving under the influence and 27 fatal crashes within CHP jurisdiction.

Officials added that five of the 17 vehicle occupants killed in a crash last year were not wearing a seat belt.

So, officers say as you hit the road remember: buckle up, drive sober, refrain from speeding, and avoid distractions.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg