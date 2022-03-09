Watch
Climate change, nuclear war occupy Jerry Brown in retirement

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown poses for a photo on one of the hills on his ranch near Williams, Calif., Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Brown is living off the grid in retirement, but he's still deeply connected on two issues that captivated him while in office and now are center stage globally: climate change and the threat of nuclear war. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
WILLIAMS, Calif. (AP) — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown has retired to a rural stretch of Northern California land. But he's as engaged as ever on the topics of climate change and the threat of nuclear war.

Both have long animated Brown and are now center stage globally amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Brown is commending U.S. President Joe Biden for not raising the nation's nuclear threat level. He likened the threat of destruction from climate change to war and said the United States should not boost domestic oil production.

The 83-year-old Brown says he can't imagine a better place to spend retirement from electoral politics than on the off-the-grid property that's been in his family for 160 years.

