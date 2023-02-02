Climate credit for utility bill customer support is on the way to Californians

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday accelerated the timeframe in which residential energy customers will receive a Climate Credit on their bills in order to provide support to customers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills this winter.

The California Public Utilities Commission ordered utilities to provide the Climate Credit to residential customers as soon as possible, rather than waiting until the scheduled month of April.

The combined Climate Credit of roughly $90 to $120 will automatically show up as soon as possible on the bills of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Gas Company. Customers of Bear Valley, Liberty, PacifiCorp, and Southwest Gas will also receive an accelerated credit. For specific amounts, please see cpuc.ca.gov.

Rising natural gas prices, which are passed through at cost directly to utility customers, are resulting in higher energy bills statewide this winter. While the California Public Utilities Commission does not regulate gas prices or gas producers, given the impact of these high prices on ratepayers, the commission acted quickly to accelerate the Climate Credit.

Every spring and fall, millions of Californians receive credits on their electric and natural gas bills identified as the California Climate Credit. Customers do not need to do anything to get credit. Households typically receive the Climate Credit on their October or November and April or May bills each year, regardless of energy consumption or bill amount.

For more information on the California Public Utilities Commission, please cpuc.ca.gov.