Colorado Fire near Big Sur sparked by burning embers carried by high winds

CAL FIRE officials determined the cause of the Colorado Fire burning in the Big Sur area.

Fire officials say hot embers from a pile burning operation were blown by high winds onto nearby vegetation igniting the blaze.

Fire officials did not say exactly where that burn operation was taking place or if a burn license was permitted.

The fire broke out in Palo Colorado Canyon in Monterey County Friday evening triggering evacuation orders for about 500 people.

As of Tuesday evening, CAL FIRE reports the fire has burned 700 acres and is 50% contained.

The fire has destroyed one structure and keeps Highway 1 closed from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur. There are 225 structures that remain threatened.

Evacuation orders remain in place for nearby residents.

