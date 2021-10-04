Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Company suspected in Orange County oil spill had dozens of violations

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
An aerial photo shows the closed beach after oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:49:26-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The company whose pipeline is suspected in one of the largest oil spills in recent California history has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough that drilling had to be curtailed or cut off to fix the problem.

That's according to regulatory records. In all, Beta Operating Co. has been cited 125 times since 1980. The company was also fined a total of $85,000 for three incidents.

The company is under scrutiny after a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities. The spill could keep beaches closed for weeks or months.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month