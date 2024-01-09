Court blocks new California law that bans carrying firearms in most public places

A new gun law that Governor Gavin Newsom signed last year is on hold in the state of California.

The law known as Senate Bill 2, was supposed to go into effect on the first of January but was blocked by the courts over concerns it violates the Second Amendment.

The law prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in 26 places such as public parks, playgrounds, churches, banks, and zoos regardless of whether someone has a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

It also provides new guidelines for those looking to get a concealed weapon permit.

Jim Mulhall, owner of Roosters Firearms in Templeton, says the new restrictions are so strict that it makes it hard for people to carry a concealed weapon permit in California and remain legal.

“I'm opposed to it. I think the restrictions in place currently are enough for concealed weapon permit holders to understand those restrictions. They go through a lot of training, a lot of classroom time, and they go through a lot of background checks to be able to get the concealed weapons permits,” Mulhall said.

Meanwhile, Governor Newsom says the state will continue its fight to enact gun control, releasing a statement saying, “This dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line. We won’t stop working to defend our decades of progress on gun safety in our state.”

An exception to this law would be privately owned businesses that put up signs saying people are allowed to bring guns on their property.

The appeals court says it will now take up the issue in April.

