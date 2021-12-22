Watch
Democrats appear to gain edge in California House districts

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, then-California congressional candidates Josh Harder attends a campaign event in Anaheim, Calif. California's redistricting commission changed the Central Valley district currently represented by Harder significantly in the once-a-decade redistricting process. The commission finalized new maps on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 10:30:34-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democrats appear to have come away with the advantage in a recasting of the state’s congressional districts.

New district boundaries could strengthen their hold on the delegation and play into the fight for U.S. House control next year.

The revised lines were endorsed by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, which was tasked with drawing new districts to account for shifts in population.

That edge for Democrats could prove crucial in a year when they are defending a fragile eight-seat House majority in the 2022 elections.

But the new maps left a string of competitive seats and suggest Republicans might pull off surprises.

