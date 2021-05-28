Despite San Jose shootings, Governor Gavin Newsom defends California's gun laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom commented on gun control laws stating opinions that California's strict gun laws don't work is simply not true.

Taking to Twitter Newsom said "in 1993 California had the third-highest rate of gun homicides in the country and the 16th highest rate of gun deaths overall. Since then California has become a national leader on gun safety. The most recent CDC data shows California has the seventh-lowest gun death rate in the nation."

Newsom went on to say that California's gun-related death rates are 40% below the national average and that gun homicides among 15-24-year-olds fell to the lowest rate since 1970.

Newsom added that unfortunately, "the laws tragically cannot prevent all shootings - but they have saved thousands and thousands of lives."

He also called for action on the federal level.

THREAD: Some people (...meaning the @GOP and @NRA) like to point to horrific shootings like yesterday’s and say CA’s strict gun laws don’t work.



The reality is that is simply not true.



A quick review... — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021

In 1993, CA had the 3rd highest rate of gun homicides in the country and the 16th highest rate of gun deaths overall.



Since then CA has become a national leader on gun safety. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021

The most recent CDC data shows:



- CA has the 7th lowest gun death rate in the nation

- CA’s gun-related death rates are 40% below national average.

- CA’s gun homicides among 15-24-year olds fell to the lowest rate since 1970. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2021