Disneyland announces special ticket offer this summer for California residents

Disney has a special offer for California residents this summer — visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for as low as $83 per day.

The deal is valid with the purchase of a 3-day, 1-park per-day ticket.

Tickets may be redeemed between June 12 and September 28, 2023, subject to availability. Monday to Thursday tickets are also subject to blockout dates.

The special ticket offer is only available to California residents in zip codes 90000 to 96199, and proof of residency is required.

Click here for full details and to purchase tickets.