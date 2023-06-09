Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Disneyland announces special ticket offer this summer for California residents

Disneyland
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Disneyland
Disneyland
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 19:41:18-04

Disney has a special offer for California residents this summer — visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for as low as $83 per day.

The deal is valid with the purchase of a 3-day, 1-park per-day ticket.

Tickets may be redeemed between June 12 and September 28, 2023, subject to availability. Monday to Thursday tickets are also subject to blockout dates.

The special ticket offer is only available to California residents in zip codes 90000 to 96199, and proof of residency is required.

Click here for full details and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg