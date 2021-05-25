DNA leads to arrest for 2003 rapes in Southern California

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A California man accused of raping two women more than 15 years ago was arrested after DNA evidence from an alleged assault in December linked him to at least one of the earlier crimes.

The 40-year-old appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges including rape, forcible oral copulation and assault.

Oxnard police say DNA collected after a sleeping woman was assaulted at a home on December 20 linked him to an alleged rape of a woman in a car on February 16, 2003. He is also suspected of raping a woman in a car in Ventura that same year.