Docs show Bakersfield police broke bones in 31 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A review of internal documents shows Bakersfield police officers used force that broke at least 45 bones in 31 people during the four years ending in 2019.

The city of Bakersfield released the documents under a recent California law that increases transparency in policing. The California Reporting Project found some of the 31 people were later convicted of serious crimes, but others had charges dismissed or never faced them at all.

In all 31 cases, the Bakersfield Police Department determined no officers violated departmental policy.

Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said it's unfortunate officers sometimes have to use force that results in broken bones. But he said he doesn't believe 31 incidents in four years is alarming.