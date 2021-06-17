Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Docs show Bakersfield police broke bones in 31 people

items.[0].image.alt
Anne Daugherty/AP
In this Friday, May 21, 2021, photo, Bakersfield Police Department officers respond to an incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield, Calif. (Anne Daugherty/California Reporting Project via AP)
Bakersfield Police Broken Bones
Bakersfield Police Broken Bones
Bakersfield Police Broken Bones
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 15:16:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A review of internal documents shows Bakersfield police officers used force that broke at least 45 bones in 31 people during the four years ending in 2019.

The city of Bakersfield released the documents under a recent California law that increases transparency in policing. The California Reporting Project found some of the 31 people were later convicted of serious crimes, but others had charges dismissed or never faced them at all.

In all 31 cases, the Bakersfield Police Department determined no officers violated departmental policy.

Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said it's unfortunate officers sometimes have to use force that results in broken bones. But he said he doesn't believe 31 incidents in four years is alarming.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today