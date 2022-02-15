Watch
Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

Dr. Scott M. Lieberman/AP
FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68) are seen docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego Bay, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007. The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was shut down after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials. A military spokesman says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman,File)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 18:51:40-05

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials.

A military spokesman says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials.

The spokesman says the search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device.

Officials detained the driver for questioning.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

