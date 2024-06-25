Drug-testing kits to be available behind the bar starting July 1

A new California law designed to make bars and nightclubs safer goes into effect next week.

Thanks to Assembly Bill 1013, bars and nightclubs with a Type 48 License will be required to have alcohol drug testing kits available by request. Tests will either be sold near market price or given out for free starting July 1.

“I think it's a fantastic idea," said Lori Budd, owner of Dracaena Wines.

Budd says she has been using a specific tactic to monitor her drinks since college.

“When I had to leave, I would take a napkin and I would put it on top of my drink," Budd said. "I always paid attention to where the napkin was. I set it a special way. If I came back and the napkin wasn't where it was, I didn't drink that drink anymore.”

According to bar owner Ron French, the testing kits cost him just two dollars each.

"I ordered them a couple of weeks ago, and I was told that they're on back-order," the Pine Street Saloon owner said. "I paid for them anyway, so I'm just waiting for them to show up. “

As the only Type 48 License holder in the downtown Paso Robles area, French was the only owner to receive an email from the state regarding the new law.

Drug testing devices include test strips, stickers, straws, or other devices that detect substances in drinks.

“I think that too much stuff happens when you go out looking just to have a fun night with your friends," Budd said. "And it's really too easy to take advantage of people.

The law also mandates a sign be posted letting people know the kits are available.

French says he also has cameras watching over his patrons.

“As busy as we are, we have very little issues with that," French said.

Bars and nightclubs that fail to comply with the new law could face a citation on their Type 48 License.