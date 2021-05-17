Watch
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Gallardo/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
Robert Durst
Posted at 12:08 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 15:08:40-04

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all.

Judge Mark Windham said Monday that Durst refused to leave his jail cell, though his lawyer disputed that account.

Windham denied a defense request to continue the case because Durst has bladder cancer and other health problems that require hospitalization.

The judge planned to question jurors to find out if they can continue to serve four to five more months.

Durst has pleaded not guilty in the killing of his best friend in 2000.

