Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom fields questions after a rally where he signed the California Comeback Plan relief bill Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:24:39-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candidates in the recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom are sketching starkly different visions of California.

The Democratic governor celebrated his new budget at a Los Angeles ceremony where he described California as a nation-leading powerhouse emerging from the pandemic. But his Republican rivals depict California as a failed state with Newsom as its incompetent leader.

Newsom could be removed from office in the Sept. 14 election.

At a rally in the Los Angeles suburbs, Republican Larry Elder blamed Newsom for school lockdowns that he said traumatized many students and young athletes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today