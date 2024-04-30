Employment Development Department warns Californians of scammers

The EDD urges caution against scammers using text-message schemes, or "smishing". These texts trick people into clicking a link in order to reactivate their account. The action seems necessary as the Employment Development Department transitions from Bank of America to Money Network. This is not true.

EED An example of a scam text message

The EDD says personal information will never be requested through text message, email or social media. Any message asking users to select links and activate a benefits debit card is a scam that can result in a loss of personal identifying information.

Customers are encouraged to be alert and protect their financial and personal information. Visit Help Fight Fraud for additional tips on how to avoid scams.