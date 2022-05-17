Environmentalists oppose more life for Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of environmental and anti-nuclear organizations are opposing any attempt to extend the operating life of California's last running nuclear power plant.

A coalition that includes San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, the Oregon Conservancy Foundation and the Ohio Nuclear Free Network say the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is old, unsafe and too close to earthquake faults.

The plant located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles is scheduled to close by 2025.

As the state faces potential electricity shortages, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom recently suggested that plant owner Pacific Gas & Electric consider reversing course and seek to keep the plant open longer.

Related:

