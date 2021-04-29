Watch
Evacuations lifted after Los Angeles County wildfire

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif. California's U.S. senators and several representatives asked the heads of the departments of Agriculture and Interior to transition their agencies to a year-round wildland workforce because conflagrations are no longer limited to traditional fire seasons. The move would require reclassifying more seasonal federal firefighter positions as permanent. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a north Los Angeles County neighborhood are back in their homes after a wildfire roared to life amid hot and dry weather.

Evacuation orders were lifted late Thursday in Castaic after the fire burned 650 acres.

The National Weather Service says elevated fire danger will continue across Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to very warm and dry conditions and periods of north to northeast winds.

The entire state is warm under a ridge of high pressure.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update released Thursday morning shows 97.5% of California is in some stage of drought.

