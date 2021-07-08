Ex-Fresno jail officer sentenced for sex with inmate

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former Fresno County jail correctional officer is going to jail herself for having sex with an inmate. Tina Gonzalez was given a seven-month county jail term last week.

The Fresno Bee says her former boss, Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas, described Gonzalez as “depraved” and alleged that she cut a hole in her uniform to make it easier to have sex with the inmate and that she had sex within view of 11 inmates.

She pleaded no contest in April to sex with an inmate; possessing drugs or alcohol in a jail facility and possessing a cellular device for deliver to an inmate.