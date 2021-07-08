Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Ex-Fresno jail officer sentenced for sex with inmate

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News Graphic
Justice, Gavel, Courts
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 20:44:43-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former Fresno County jail correctional officer is going to jail herself for having sex with an inmate. Tina Gonzalez was given a seven-month county jail term last week.

The Fresno Bee says her former boss, Assistant Sheriff Steve McComas, described Gonzalez as “depraved” and alleged that she cut a hole in her uniform to make it easier to have sex with the inmate and that she had sex within view of 11 inmates.

She pleaded no contest in April to sex with an inmate; possessing drugs or alcohol in a jail facility and possessing a cellular device for deliver to an inmate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today