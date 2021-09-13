Watch
EXPLAINER: If Newsom recall fails, no winning candidate

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 7, 2021 file photo a voter holds a sample ballot while casting an early ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center in Norwalk, Calif. California voters are being asked two questions, should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled and, if so, removed who should replace him? Forty-six candidates are on the replacement ballot. The Associated Press will only declare a winner in the race to replace Newsom if the vote to recall him is successful. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty-six candidates are on the ballot to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s recall election. But it won’t matter who comes in first unless a majority votes to remove Newsom.

That’s why The Associated Press will only declare a winner among the 46 if the vote to recall him is successful.

The ballot asks voters first whether they want to recall Newsom and then has them choose from the replacement candidates. Millions of votes in California don’t get counted until after Election Day.

So if the the recall question is close it could take days to determine which side won.

The AP will report the vote counts for replacement candidates in its news coverage.

