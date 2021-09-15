Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gavin Newsom
California Recall
Gavin Newsom
California Recall Elder
Kevin Faulconer
APTOPIX California Recall Jenner
Kevin Kiley, Nancy Jiang
Posted at 8:35 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 00:17:25-04

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated an attempt to oust him from office.

On Tuesday, Newsom became the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election.

With voting wrapped up at 8 p.m., the earliest results showed the majority of ballots with a "No" vote to the question, "Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the Office of Governor?"

As of 9 p.m., the results were 67% "no" to 33% "yes" with less than 33% of precincts partially reporting.

Millions of votes are left to be counted, including ballots cast on Tuesday. However, the Associated Press, NBC, ABC, CNN, and Fox News are all projecting that the recall has failed and Newsom will remain in office.

The recall came amid anger over Newsom's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago.

Among the candidates hoping to replace him, Republican Larry Elder led the pack with 43% of the votes cast.

Click here to see the latest results as they are updated throughout the evening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."