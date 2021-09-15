California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated an attempt to oust him from office.

On Tuesday, Newsom became the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall election.

With voting wrapped up at 8 p.m., the earliest results showed the majority of ballots with a "No" vote to the question, "Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the Office of Governor?"

As of 9 p.m., the results were 67% "no" to 33% "yes" with less than 33% of precincts partially reporting.

Millions of votes are left to be counted, including ballots cast on Tuesday. However, the Associated Press, NBC, ABC, CNN, and Fox News are all projecting that the recall has failed and Newsom will remain in office.

The recall came amid anger over Newsom's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago.

Among the candidates hoping to replace him, Republican Larry Elder led the pack with 43% of the votes cast.

Click here to see the latest results as they are updated throughout the evening.