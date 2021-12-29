Watch
Federal government approves California's Medicaid overhaul

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - A homeless person sleeps outside the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center hospital entrance in Los Angeles, late Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The U.S. government has approved California's overhaul of the nation's largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, a decision that among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:58:10-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents.

The decision among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.

Starting with the new year Saturday, California will expand what had been a limited “whole person care pilot program” to eligible Medi-Cal members statewide.

Medi-Cal covers one of every three Californians, more than half of school-age children, half of births in California, and more than two of every three patient days in long-term care facilities.

