Fireworks cause Southern California air quality problems

Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 05, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air quality advisories are in effect across a swath of Southern California due to hours of fireworks blasts and a wildfire.

The South Coast Air Quality District says poor air quality is likely through Monday afternoon because fireworks emit high levels of particulate matter.

July 4 and 5 are typically the worst days of the year for levels of fine particulate matter in the South Coast Air Basin.

Breathing particulates can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects.

A smoke advisory has also been issued due to the Tumbleweed Fire burning near Interstate 5 about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

