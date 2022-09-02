Flex Alert extends to a third consecutive day as heatwave soars

A Flex Alert has been issued three days in a row as the heat wave continues to soar throughout California, California Independent System Operator announced.

The Flex Alert was first issued on Wednesday from 4 - 9 p.m. and was extended till Friday from 4 - 9 p.m.

Power grid operators are expecting high electricity demand, mostly from air conditioning use as most of the state endures triple-digit temperatures. Operators are asking the public to conserve energy to help balance electricity supply and demand.

The CAISO encouraged all California to cut their power use during the Flex Alert hours by:

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool.

Open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home, if the outside air is cool at night or early morning.

Avoid using major appliances.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Click here for more information about Flex Alerts and how you can help save energy.