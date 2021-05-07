Flock of giant California condors takes over woman's home

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Giant California condors are rare — but not at Cinda Mickols’ home.

About 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking to the house in the city of Tehachapi and made a big mess.

Mickols’ daughter is Seana Quintero, and she posted photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter.

She tells the San Francisco Chronicle the birds showed up at her mother’s home last weekend.

They trashed the deck and ruined a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments.

Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.