Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Flush budget, unfinished business await California lawmakers

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers will return to the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 3 for the final year of their two-year legislative session.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
California Legilsature (FILE)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 14:34:04-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are flush with money and unfinished business from last year as they return to the state Capitol. But they head into an election year rife with uncertainty due to the redrawing of legislative districts after the 2020 census.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he anticipates another “historic” budget surplus. Democrats who control the Assembly and Senate have their own priorities as they start their new legislative session Monday.

Assembly budget chairman Phil Ting does not expect the Legislature to immediately allocate billions of dollars this year as it did last year to address the pandemic and in anticipation of a severe wildfire season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png