Food waste becomes California's newest climate change target

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Joy Klineberg tosses an onion peel into container to be used for composting while preparing a family meal at her home in Davis, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. In January 2022, new rules take effect in California requiring people to recycle their food waste to be combusted or turned into energy. Davis already requires residents to recycle their food waste into the yard waste bin instead of the trash. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:52:25-05

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won't have a place in California trashcans under a mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to go into effect across the state in January.

It's designed to keep landfills clear of food waste that emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Governments that provide trash collection by January must have programs in place to recycle food scraps and other organic material by turning it into compost or energy.

California's effort comes amid growing recognition about how much food ends up in landfills in the United States and the role it plays in damaging the atmosphere.

