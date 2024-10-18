Former CHP captain arrested on suspicion of workers' compensation fraud

A former California Highway Patrol (CHP) captain was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of workers’ compensation insurance fraud and theft.

Officials say 51-year-old Matthew Stover, who served as an employee of CHP for 22 years, was arrested without incident in Folsom, CA. He was reportedly booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday.

CHP says the arrest resulted from a multi-year investigation conducted by the department's Workers’ Compensation Fraud Investigations Unit.

On June 20, 2023, Stover reportedly filed a workers’ compensation insurance claim and was placed off of work by his physician three days later.

An investigation initiated while Stover was on injury leave revealed that the former captain was engaging in activities that were inconsistent with the limitations he reported to physicians, according to officials.

During the investigation, CHP investigators say they also discovered that Stover committed perjury and fraud by falsifying vehicle registration paperwork that he submitted to the DMV.

Stover's full list of charges include:



False statement to fraudulently obtain compensation

Knowingly presenting a false insurance claim

Knowingly making false statements for insurance payment

Concealing or failing to disclose an event affecting benefits

Perjury

False statement to DMV

The department says community members can report alleged workers' compensation fraud by calling the Fraud Reporting Hotline at (866) 779-9237 or by visiting the CHP's webpage.