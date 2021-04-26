Watch
'Golden State Killer' DA seeks California attorney general

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert pauses during an interview in her office in Sacramento, Calif. Schubert, the prosecutor best known for pushing to unmask the mysterious Golden State Killer, is running for state attorney general. Schubert announced Monday, April 26, 2021, that she will challenge Attorney General Rob Bonta in next year’s campaign. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Anne Marie Schubert
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 18:49:42-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The prosecutor best known for pushing to unmask the mysterious Golden State Killer is running for California attorney general.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Monday that she will challenge Attorney General Rob Bonta in next year’s campaign.

Schubert gave up her Republican Party affiliation in 2018. She will run as an independent to challenge Bonta, a Democrat who took office in mid-term Friday.

She joins a field that also includes Nathan Hochman, who is running as a Republican. He was a federal prosecutor, an assistant U.S. attorney general and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.

