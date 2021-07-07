Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

GOP policy adviser Chen enters California controller race

items.[0].image.alt
Josh Reynolds/AP
FILE - In this June 1, 2012 file photo, then-campaign policy director Lanhee Chen is photographed at the Mitt Romney campaign's Boston headquarters. Chen, a longtime Republican policy adviser, announced Tuesday, July 6, 2021, he's running to succeed Betty Yee, a Democrat who cannot run again, as state controller. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
Election 2022 California Controller
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 20:13:54-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A longtime Republican policy adviser wants to be California's next top fiscal officer. Lanhee Chen announced Tuesday he's running to succeed state controller Betty Yee, a Democrat who is termed out next year.

The controller disburses state money and can audit state agencies and programs.

Chen says he'd consider the state's unemployment agency, Medicaid program and high-speed rail project as top audit targets.

The 43-year-old Chen served as policy director for Mitt Romney's unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign.

California hasn't elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006, but Chen says he hopes his push for transparency around government spending will win him support.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today