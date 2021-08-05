Watch
Gov. Newsom announces healthcare workers must be vaccinated

He shared the news in a tweet on Thursday.
Federica Narancio/AP
The California Department of Public Health issued two new orders on Thursday.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 18:41:48-04

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order that workers in healthcare settings will have to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.

The order came from the California Department of Public Health on Aug. 5. The CDPH Press Office says that the order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and most other health care settings.

Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said the order will protect vulnerable patients and health care workers themselves.

It was paired with a second order that directs hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities to check that indoor visitors are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for coronavirus in the past 72 hours.

The order said that workers can be exempt from vaccination based on religious beliefs or qualifying medical reasons. Health workers who are exempt must test negative for COVID-19 weekly (or twice-weekly for workers in acute and long-term health care settings). They must also wear masks while at work.

The announcement is the nation's first statewide requirement.

It comes as more workplaces and healthcare systems are requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

The full order can be found on the CDPH website.

