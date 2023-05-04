Gov. Newsom announces launch of CA vs Hate resource

Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with the California Civil Rights Department announced the official launch of CA vs Hate, in a press release on Thursday.

CA vs Hate is a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts.

This launch comes at the start of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and is in direct response to a rise in reported hate crimes in California, according to the governor's office.

“Here in California, we are sending an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated,” said Gov. Newsom in a press release.

The CA vs Hate Resource Line and Network is a non-emergency, multilingual hate crime and incident reporting hotline and an online portal.

Officials say CA vs Hate also seeks to overcome reporting challenges – whether due to fear of retaliation, lack of trust, or other issues – by offering people targeted for hate a community-centered approach that does not require engagement with the criminal legal system.

Reports can be made anonymously by calling (833) 866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or online at any time. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911.

For more information on CA vs Hate, please visit CAvsHate.org.