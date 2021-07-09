Gov. Newsom signs $123.9 billion education package

In Napa County, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an education package that will expand the resources of California's education system to the highest level in state history.

The move will reimagine public schools, the Governor's Press Office says. The package is slated to boost funding for schools and students, achieve free Pre-K for four year olds and create "community schools" with expanded resources and programs. The package will also ensure that all schools offer full in-person instruction in the upcoming school year.

Gov. Newsom signed the package in Napa County on Friday, July 9. It is part of his $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in California's future and expand opportunities for every child across the state," said Gov. Newsom.

The plan includes universal transitional kindergarten, which is set to go into effect by 2025, as well as expanded after school and summer programs, free school nutrition and an increased staff-to-student ratio.

It envisions full-service community schools, which go beyond current public school offerings with an eye toward mental and social-emotional health.

"With these investments, we are creating an educational system that supports students from the moment they enter the classroom," Gov. Newsom said.

He signed the bill at Shearer Elementary School, part of the Napa Valley Unified School District.

In March, Gov. Newsom signed a $6.6 billion package to help schools safely reopen. 88% of California's school districts are drawing from those funds to expand their programs over the summer, the Governor's Press Office says.

Gov. Newsom is currently facing a recall election that is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2021.

The full text of the bill, AB 130, is available at the California Legislative Information website.