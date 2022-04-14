Governor Gavin Newsom announced $70 million dollars in awards going toward Homekey projects

Homekey funding is designed to develop a range of properties including hotels, motels, and apartments into permanent or temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

In 2019, the El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, was able to secure funding for a Homekey project in San Luis Obispo County.

"ECHO was the first one to receive the call and when we found out the scope we definitely decided we needed to bring some partners in to look at possibly bringing this incredible resource to the community," said Wendy Lewis, El Camino Homeless Organization CEO.

Including People's Self Help Housing and the Housing Authority of SLO. Together they applied for and received funding from the grant allowing the purchase of a Motel 6 in Paso Robles. The motel was then converted into the first homeless shelter in Paso Robles in 2020.

"It really has had a positive impact on the lives of people we're serving," said Lewis.

On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom announced $70 million dollars in awards will be going toward six new Homekey projects, one of which is in the county of Santa Barbara.

The housing authority will get almost $19 million dollars to turn a Super 8 Motel in central Goleta into a shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The motel has 61 units and will provide on-site community services.

"These projects really have had a really good track record now that we've had them up and running for a couple years now," said Lewis.

They're hoping the funding will create the same positive impact in Santa Barbara County.

"It really will increase the ability to get people the services they need and get them back into housing, so it's a great resource for the community and Santa Barbara," said Lewis.