Governor Gavin Newsom delivers his fourth State of the State Address

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his fourth State of the State address covering important topics from clean energy to healthcare.

Newsom also announced California will provide healthcare for all, regardless of immigration status, being the first state in the nation to do so.

Newsom addressed the high gas prices saying we must go further than just the proposal to pause the gas tax increase. He said he is submitting a proposal to give money back to Californians by addressing rapidly increasing gas prices.

He went on to talk about clean energy, calling it: "this generation's greatest economic opportunity."

"When it comes to the economy, California is unmatched. We dominate," said Governor Newsom.

In the last year, the state of California has raised the minimum wage, increased paid sick leave, provided additional paid family leave and expanded childcare opportunities.

The measures the state of California took to combat the pandemic led to California having lower COVID death rates than any other large state including Texas, Ohio, and Florida.

"No state took bolder steps to protect public health and human life over the last two years," said Governor Newsom.

Newsom said California has also made progress on dealing with the homeless crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, California has provided shelter for 58,000 people living on the streets.

"Reaching people who need the most help. Those with schizophrenia spectrum, psychosis disorders, many self-medicating with drug or alcohol addictions," said Governor Newsom.

Recently, new programs have been implemented to help these groups.

"...and that's precisely what our encampment resolution grants and our new CARE Court seek to address," said Governor Newsom.

Senator John Laird of the 17th State Senate District, which includes San Luis Obispo County, responded to the State of the State address by saying in part, "I applaud Governor Newsom's action to save lives and look forward to working together as we move through the legislative session and budget process."