Governor Newsom issues executive order to use floodwater for groundwater storage

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that would make it easier for local water agencies to capture floodwater to recharge groundwater, the Governor's office announced Friday.

The order would temporarily lift regulations and set clear conditions for diverting flood-stage water without permits to boost groundwater recharge storage, according to the press release.

The order would include wildlife and habitat protections, making sure that any diversion would not harm water quality or habitat.

“California is seeing extreme rain and snow, so we’re making it simple to redirect water to recharge groundwater basins," Governor Gavin Newsom said. "This order helps us take advantage of expected intense storms and increases state support for local stormwater capture efforts.”

The executive order comes after the Governor issued another executive order in February to protect the state's water supplies from the impacts of climate-driven extremes in weather.