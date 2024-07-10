Governor Newsom talks about California wildfire response

Fire season in full swing in California.

This year, the state has already seen more than 207,000 acres burned in the state, a disproportionately higher number than in recent years at this point of the year.



Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials spoke Wednesday to go over the state’s wildfire response and plan going forward.

There’s no longer a fire season with CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler saying it’s year-round. “We are in a fire year,” he said.

But why has 2024 been a year for a high number of wildfire acres burned, even though the state currently sit below the five-year average of overall fires started by the middle of July?

“Those late rains in particular, a lot of grasses turning into brushfires. Those tend to burn out, but they move pretty quickly,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“We should be grateful because of the technology that we have that though the acres are big, the fatalities at this point are zero. The structures damages or destroyed are low,” Chief Tyler said.

During Wednesday’s conference, Newsom boasted about the nearly 45% increase in CAL FIRE personnel since the beginning of his tenure as governor, along with the plan to add an additional 2,400 personnel in the next five years.

Newsom also touched on dollars in the recently-signed state budget earmarked for wildfire prevention.

“$2.6 billion was preserved in the budget as it relates to our commitment to address forest management, to address the needs to do more to actively manage our forests, address the issues around defensible spaces,” he said.

Chief Tyler went on to say 95% of fires are caused by people.

“The partnership with the people of California is most important because you can help us reduce the risks of associated hazards due to wildfires,” he added.

A few tips provided that you can do to avoid starting a wildfire include:

Mow lawn early in the day when humidities are higher

Properly maintain farm, yard equipment

Ensure chains are secure on your vehicles

Carry a fire extinguisher

For fire resources locally,click here.