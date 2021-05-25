Grand jury indicts ex-UCLA doctor on 21 sexual abuse counts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles on 21 counts of sexual abuse offenses in a case where he is accused of sexually assaulting seven women.

The indictment against Dr. James Heaps was unsealed Monday. Dr. James Heaps faces multiple counts each of sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation.

His attorney told the Los Angeles Times that his client is confident he will be exonerated at trial. Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail.