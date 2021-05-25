Watch
Grand jury indicts ex-UCLA doctor on 21 sexual abuse counts

Al Seib/AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2019, file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court. Heaps, faces additional criminal charges in a case where he is accused of sexually abusing seven women, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, May 24, 2021. Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail after the grand jury's indictment was unsealed, the newspaper reported. He was arrested in June 2019; his medical license has been suspended by court order as that case moves forward. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles on 21 counts of sexual abuse offenses in a case where he is accused of sexually assaulting seven women.

The indictment against Dr. James Heaps was unsealed Monday. Dr. James Heaps faces multiple counts each of sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation.

His attorney told the Los Angeles Times that his client is confident he will be exonerated at trial. Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail.

