Grapevine closes over heavy snow and icy

Caltrans
Snow-covered I-5, also known as the Grapevine. March 1, 2023.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Mar 01, 2023
After heavy snowfall and icy road conditions, I-5 or the Grapevine closed Wednesday morning.

Initially, Caltrans District 7 kept the road open, but after an hour announced it closed again.

While closed from Parker Road and Grapevine, the I-5 snow gate in Castaic was left open for drivers to turn back towards Los Angeles County.

With frequently changing road conditions, check Caltrans's Twitter or the closure page here, before you drive out to I-5.

