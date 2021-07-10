Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

HELENA MONT. (AP) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and fatally attacked her earlier this week has been shot and killed in Montana.

Wildlife officials using night-vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear had raided near Ovando.

Sixty-five-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance cycling trip and had camped by Ovando's post office with other bicyclists when she was attacked and killed Tuesday.

Friends said Lokan was a free spirit and adventuresome and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.