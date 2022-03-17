Hazmat squads investigate Los Angeles chemical plant plume

LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SQUADS ARE INVESTIGATING THE RELEASE OF A LARGE PUNGENT PLUME FROM A CHEMICAL PLANT. — Los Angeles Fire Department hazardous materials squads are investigating the release of a large pungent plume from a chemical plant.

City fire spokesperson Margaret Stewart says the building in the Atwater Village area was evacuated Thursday morning and there are no reports of injuries.

There's no immediate word on what substance was involved, but Stewart says a metal vessel was being prepared for distribution when a small valve broke, expelling a gas into the air.

Hazmat firefighters made entry and their gas meters determined there were no readings of concern.

The plume has dissipated.