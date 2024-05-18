Highway 1 reopened at Rocky Creek Bridge

Highway 1 at the Rocky Creek Bridge is back open for drivers.

Temporary signals were activated Friday morning for travelers to now have 24/7 access through the Big Sur area.

However, the farthest south drivers can go is 40 miles south of Monterey where a full closure of Highway 1 is still in place near Esalen.

The portion of the highway near Rocky Creek had been closed since March 30 when a portion of the roadway fell away.

After weeks of work, Caltrans was able to reopen the highway more than a week ahead of their anticipated opening date.

