Highway 1 reopens after debris clean up efforts

Jim Shivers
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 17:39:29-04

Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Gorda in Monterey County has reopened.

Officials say the prior closure was due to CalTrans crews building a temporary soil ramp to remove a rock on the slope and debris on the roadway.

