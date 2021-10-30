Highway 1 reopens after debris clean up efforts

Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Gorda in Monterey County has reopened.
Officials say the prior closure was due to CalTrans crews building a temporary soil ramp to remove a rock on the slope and debris on the roadway.
UPDATE: Highway 1 Is Open.#Caltrans engineers report #Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Gorda in #MontereyCounty re-opened this afternoon. This effort involved twenty trucks to build a temporary soil ramp to remove a rock on the slope and material on the roadway.@CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/RXV6aNGoSI— Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) October 30, 2021