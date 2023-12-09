Highway 1 through Big Sur still months away from reopening

Caltrans expects to fully reopen Highway 1 at Paul’s Slide in the late spring of 2024.

Drivers have been unable to drive all the way through Big Sur since last winter’s severe storms caused landslides at several locations along Highway 1.

While other damaged locations have been repaired and reopened, Paul’s Slide has remained closed.

Caltrans says many months’ worth of work remains to be done.

That work includes:



Grading and contouring the face of the slide to enhance the stability of the slope.

Continued delivery of fill material to the south end of the repair to support the new alignment of the road which will be elevated as much as 60 feet and slightly inland from its previous course. Caltrans says this new alignment also provides for an expanded catchment area on the inland side intended to keep future slide materials away from the roadway.

Installation of a series of new culverts to convey water and debris under the roadway.

Final surveys and paving of the road.

Installation of protective rockfall barriers on the northbound side and guardrail in the southbound direction.

Caltrans says crews are working seven days a week toward the reopening of the road, but officials admit it’s uncertain how winter rains will affect their timeline. They say even a single day of rain could delay work for several days.

In the meantime, Highway 1 remains closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic for 1.5 miles between Limekiln State Park and the town of Lucia.