Housing advocates seek funding to repeal California law

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - State Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, speaks during the Senate session at the Capitol on Friday, May 27, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Allen and state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, are backing the repeal of a law added to the state Constitution in 1950 that stops the government from building some affordable housing without voter approval. But to change the law, it requires voter approval and no one has stepped forward to pay for the expensive campaign it takes to convince people to vote for it. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 3:55 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 06:55:13-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the nation's only law that lets voters veto public housing projects.

The law was added to the state constitution in 1950 as a way to keep Black families out of white neighborhoods.

The latest attempt to repeal the law requires voter approval and has a lot of support.

But it has hit a snag because supporters haven't found someone willing to pay for a statewide campaign to persuade people to vote for it.

Such campaigns often cost $20 million or more. The proposal has no formal, organized opposition.

