How to help those affected by the California wildfires

Since Jan. 7, fires across Los Angeles have killed dozens, forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, and destroyed thousands of structures. Here are some of the organizations accepting support for those impacted:

Children

Baby2Baby: The national nonprofit provides infant and kids supplies including diapers, formula and food. It’s accepting monetary donations to deliver goods to shelters, childcare centers, schools and low-income housing sites.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Malibu: The organization is offering free counseling, case management and resource referrals for area families. It's collecting donations to provide emergency grants and, when its facilities can safely reopen, it will create an emergency relief distribution center.

Project Camp: The Los Angeles-based organization runs trauma-informed pop-up day camps for children displaced or out of school due to natural disasters. It’s setting up multiple sites to help families impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires, and is accepting monetary donations as well as volunteers to staff the camps.

Displaced Households

GiveDirectly: The cash-relief organization is raising money to give one-time cash payments of $3-to-$4,000 to people living in impacted zip codes who qualify for federal assistance programs like SNAP benefits. The group recently deployed a similar program for people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and bstrong: In partnership with Bethenny Frankel's bstrong disaster relief fund, GEM is distributing cash cards to evacuated residents to help with immediate needs like accommodation, gas and food. The organizations are accepting cash donations.

GoFundMe.org: The crowdfunding platform’s nonprofit arm will use its Wildfire Recovery Fund to give $1,000 emergency grants to verified households that have lost homes, loved ones or property.

Instacart: The food delivery platform's Community Carts platform allows you to choose a YMCA to support and to buy directly from its list of needed items.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: The food bank is supporting a network of more than 600 partner agencies to make sure impacted households are fed. It's accepting cash donations, food donations at two sites, and volunteers.

First responders and volunteers

California Fire Foundation: The foundation is supporting both firefighters responding to the Los Angeles fires as well as people affected.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: It is raising funds to supply its first responders with tools and supplies.

Watch Duty: The nonprofit service provides real-time updates on wildfire activity, evacuations, shelters and more via its free app. The organization relies on donations and a team of 200 volunteers, gathering and vetting information from radio scanners and official sources, to do its work.

Essential workers

Inclusive Action for the City: The L.A. organization is collecting donations for its cash assistance program, which gives $500 to outdoor workers such as street vendors and landscapers living in the impacted areas who may lost work due to the fires.

National Domestic Workers Alliance: Its ‘ We Care: Domestic Worker Relief Fund ’ will support on-the-ground organizations helping domestic workers impacted by this disaster. Aid will include emergency financial assistance, basic supplies and longterm recovery support.

Animals

Pasadena Humane Society: The animal rescue has taken in hundreds of animals due to evacuations, including some with burns and injuries. Its officers are also on the ground finding animals that need help. It is accepting monetary donations as well as purchased goods from its Amazon wishlist.

American Humane Society: Its emergency rescue team is transporting shelter animals to locations in Washington and Oregon to make space for displaced pets. It's accepting monetary donations.

Longterm recovery

California Community Foundation: The L.A.-based foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund will address longterm recovery needs like temporary housing, rebuilding homes, mental health and medical care. It also provides updated equipment to firefighters and helps rebuild emergency communications systems. It is accepting cash donations and offers employee matching for companies, too.

HabitatLA: Its ReBUILD LA fund will be used to help rebuild homes, offer rental and mortgage assistance and temporary housing assistance, and supply home furnishings.

Team Rubicon and Samaritan's Purse: Both organizations will assist people who lost homes once cleanup begins. Team Rubicon plans to help clear debris and Samaritan's Purse will aid people sifting through debris to find personal belongings that may have survived the fire.

People you know

Friends and family who lost property may need cash, temporary housing, or emotional support. It's important to reach out delicately, without expectations for how or whether they will respond, said Dr. Adrienne Heinz, clinical research psychologist at the Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD. Here are her tips:

1. It can be helpful to check in. It can be comforting to know that others are thinking about you and want to lend their support. An example: “I’m so sorry for what has happened to your community. There aren’t really words to describe how sad this is. Can I send your family a meal tonight? I’m here for you and will keep checking in. No pressure to respond.” 2. Offer concrete ways of helping like lodging, gift cards, meals, and childcare. 3. Give them grace. They may not be able to respond for a number of reasons. 4. Refrain from phrases that minimize or invalidate their experience, like “At least you’re alive,” or “Everything happens for a reason.” Just because someone didn’t lose their home, doesn’t mean they aren’t hurting. The entire community is still enduring a stressful and likely traumatic event.

