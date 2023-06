Caltrans crews and machinery are at work seven days a week on Highway 1 at Paul's Slide in Monterey County.

This massive undertaking to remove some 500,000 cubic yards of material is scheduled to be completed in several months.

"A more refined estimate for a reopening date at Paul’s Slide will be made in early July,” Caltrans said in a press release.

