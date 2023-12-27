In 2024, new CA laws will go into effect ranging from hidden fees to the way toys are arranged in stores

The New Year is quickly approaching and that means new laws signed into place by California Governor Gavin Newsom will take effect on January 1.

California Assembly Bill1084 requires large retail department stores in California that sell childcare items or toys to maintain a gender-neutral section, regardless of whether the toys or other items were traditionally marketed to girls or boys. California is the first state to pass a law of this kind.

“Certainly, for like younger generations, I think they're just growing up with a world that is different for people that are older," said Marcus Hicks, San Luis Obispo resident. "And that's frightening for some older people where it's like, you know, they grew up with very binary like male, female. So seeing anything outside of that is scary and different now, but that's just the way the world is going.”

The Right to Repair Act takes effect July 1, requiring manufacturers to provide consumers and repair shops with parts, tools, or instructions to repair devices over $50. California is the third state to enact the legislation, following Minnesota and New York. There are some businesses locally that already provide these types of services.

“So they're doing that on like a smaller scale, as an independent company," Hicks continued. "But it sounds like with this law it'll be coming to everybody for presumably the entire public, which I think is great. Personally, I'm all for the right to repair.”

Also in July, a ban on hidden fees goes into effect. Senate Bill 478 prevents businesses and retailers from using junk fees to attract consumers with low prices. They must now provide the total cost upfront. This ranges from tickets to hotels and food delivery services.

“I think I should know what I'm paying for all-in," said Melanie Backer, Guadalupe resident. "Whether I'm going to drive out or order online or whatever.”

